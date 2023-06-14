Massive Fire In Kozhikode's Perambra; Supermarket, Establishments Gutted

Why you’re reading this: Two commercial establishments, including a supermarket were engulfed in a fire that broke out at Perambra in Kozhikode district at 11 PM on Tuesday. The blaze is reported to have originated from the adjacent waste disposal center of the panchayat in town.

From the initial site of the inferno, the flames quickly spread to the neighbouring Badusha Super Market, a prominent two-story building in the suburbs of Kozhikode.

3 things you need to know:

Prompt action was taken by the local fire brigade team from Perambra, who were the first responders at the scene.

Additional three units were swiftly dispatched from Vadakara and Kuttiadi to reinforce the efforts to control the fire.

It took an arduous three-hour effort to successfully extinguish the flames.

The firefighting teams, accompanied by the Perambra Police and the supportive local community, collaborated in the rescue operation.

Fortunately, no lives were lost in the incident. However, firefighting authorities say the building structure is weak.

Cause of fire yet to be ascertained

The full extent of the damage caused by the fire is yet to be determined, but preliminary reports indicate severe losses for both establishments involved. Authorities will conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Locals have blamed the unscientific storage of plastic waste by the panchayat as the cause. "The plastic waste is being stored in the locked area behind the commercial establishments. The panchayat never took out this waste and it kept piling up," stated a head load worker in the area.

Panchayat denies fire was caused by storage of plastic waste

Meanwhile, the panchayat has rubbished these charges. "These are mere baseless allegations. The fire source cannot be the plastic waste in the area. It's been raining there for the last few days. There are no electrical points in the area to have a short circuit. The plastic waste cannot be the source of fire," Perambra panchayat president VK Pramod told Republic Digital.

The panchayat is ruled by CPIM. The cause of the fire is likely to be ascertained by the fire department today (June 14).