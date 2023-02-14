MASSIVE: I-T Dept Issues Statement On BBC Surveys; Flags Repeated Non-compliance

The Income Tax (I-T) Department is carrying out surveys at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of the British broadcaster BBC as part of a tax evasion investigation. According to sources, a team of at least 60 to 70 officers are involved in the survey.

I-T Dept Issues Statement On BBC Surveys

In the latest development, the Income Tax Department has come out with its first statement on the raids. The IT statement read, "The Income Authorities conducted a survey on the BBC premises in Delhi, in view of the BBC’s deliberate non-compliance with the Transfer Pricing Rules and its vast diversion of profits".

In the statement, the IT department also clarified that the exercise conducted by the tax authorities is called “survey”, not search/raid as per the provisions of the Income Tax Act and that 'such surveys are routinely conducted and are not to be confused to be in the nature of a search/raid'.

I-T Survey At BBC Delhi And Mumbai Offices

The central agency is looking at the documents related to the business operations of the broadcaster and those related to its Indian arm, news agency PTI reported citing its sources. As per reports, the IT department officers are probing the papers, they are also talking to the marketing team BBC. The accounts, books and related equipment of the company are also being scanned, as per reports.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that the phones of the officers involved in the survey are switched off and people are restricted from entering or leaving the BBC office. The I-T department also seized the mobile phones of the BBC officials, as per sources. As part of the survey, the Income Tax department is only covering the business premises of the BBC and is not raiding the residences and other locations of its promoters or directors.

According to sources, a notice was issued to BBC some time back, following which a response came from the broadcaster’s finance department. Nearly two dozen IT officers are part of the team that is conducting the probe at BBC’s Delhi office.