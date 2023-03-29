MASSIVE: Palghar Sadhus Lynching case Likely To Be Probed By CBI; SC Has No Objection

In a massive development in the 2020 Palghar Sadhus lynching case, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said it has no objection to the probe being taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and has asked the Maharashtra government to file an affidavit in the matter before the next hearing on April 14.

Subsequent to this, it is likely that the alleged lynching of three people in Gadchinchle village of Palghar district of Maharashtra in April 2020 will be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked the CBI if the agency was ready to investigate the alleged lynching case to which the probe agency replied in the affirmative.

Hearing petitions seeking a CBI probe into the Palghar Lynching case, the three-judge bench of CJI Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala was told by a lawyer appearing for one of the petitioners that Maharashtra government has also agreed for a CBI inquiry.

Republic targeted for Palghar coverage

In the almost 3 years since the horrific lynching took place, Republic has filed multiple investigative reports in the matter, questioning the role of the police during the incident as well as the probes subsequently conducted by the state police at the time, and facing a witch-hunt and targeting for the said coverage in-turn.

The three persons from Kandivali in Mumbai were travelling in a car to attend a funeral in Surat in Gujarat amid the COVID-19-induced nationwide lockdown when their vehicle was stopped and they were attacked and allegedly killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village on the night of April 16, 2020, on the suspicion of being child-lifters. Visuals had indicated that the brutal lynching had taken place in the presence of police officials.

The victims were Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri, 70, Sushil Giri Maharaj, 35, and Nilesh Telgade, 30, who was driving the vehicle.

How the horrific incident unfolded?

Two days after the nation-wide lockdown was extended for the second time to curb the spread of COVID-19, on April 16, Hemraj Gawande, the station house officer of the police station in Kasa, a village in Palghar, received a call at 9:30 pm. Gawande received information that residents of the nearby Gadchinchale village had obstructed a four-wheeler from moving forward and passengers of that vehicle are being assaulted. According to sources, the entire assault on Sadhus lasted for more than three hours, from 8:45 pm to 12:15 am.

The Maharashtra CID picked up the case a few days after the brutal incident and arrested as many as 251 adults and 15 minors and filed three separate charge-sheets against all the accused. As many as 196 accused managed to get bail from the Thane sessions court. However, the investigation revealed that on the night of the lynching, residents of Divshi, Dabhadi, Kinhavali and Rudana also joined the villagers from Gadchinchale.

After Eknath Shinde came to power with his faction of Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, it informed the Supreme Court that it has no objection in handing over the Palghar lynching case 2020 to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The statements of the Maharashtra government came in an affidavit, submitted before the apex court. According to reports, there are 4 different petitions filed in the SC seeking either CBI or NIA probe in the case.

Deepak Vasant Kesarkar, Maharashtra Minister, while commenting on the SC ruling and the likelihood of CBI to probe the case, said, “The government is very transparent. They have also expressed their willingness to transfer the case to the CBI. The truth will come in front of the nation once the investigation is done. When the coalition government was there in Maharashtra at the time of the Palghar incident, our partners in power didn’t let the investigation happen in the case.”

