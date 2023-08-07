Massive Indian Media Scandal Alleged, Dubious Chinese Funding And Newsclick In Focus

In the biggest scandal to hit the Indian media, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has relied on a New York Times report to allege a Chinese funding scam in relation to the Indian media. The story, which is being seen as the biggest ever funding scandal in the Indian media, triggered the BJP to raise the issue in Parliament with the demand that the allegations become a matter of investigation for the Government of India. The BJP, which had been claiming that "anti-India" activities were being carried out with the help of foreign forces, stated its stand has been vindicated.

The crux of the global report alleges that a “web” of Chinese government propaganda has been sown through various funding seedlings across media companies. In the context of India, the report alleges that Newsclick, which is already under the ED radar, was given Chinese government “talking points” in addition to a Beijing link to funding.

Questions have been raised whether or not Newsclick followed the script of the Chinese Government, as has been alleged. The report also initiates serious questions of foreign funding for Indian media.

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports, tweeted that “Neville Roy Singham and his NewsClick are dangerous tools of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and promoting China’s political agenda across the world.” Referring to the ED’s case, which saw multiple raids earlier, the Union Minister said that “much before NYT, India has long been telling the world that NewsClick is a dangerous global web of Chinese propaganda. Supported by like-minded forces, Neville has been furthering a dubious anti-India agenda. Way back in the year 2021, when India’s law enforcement agencies initiated an inquiry against NewsClick based on strong evidence of money laundering, the Congress and the entire Left-Liberal ecosystem came to defend it. It is natural for the Congress to defend Neville and NewsClick because national interest never matters to its leadership."

Even newspapers like ‘The New York Times’ are now admitting that Neville Roy Singham and his NewsClick are dangerous tools of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and promoting China’s political agenda across the world.



Much before NYT, India has long been telling the world that… pic.twitter.com/3MtA4UTWkn — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 6, 2023

Neville Roy Singham, who is an American millionaire and reportedly part of a nexus of global media funding, has financed Newsclick as per the New York Times report. Singham “financed a news site, NewsClick, that sprinkled its coverage with Chinese government talking points,” as per the report. The report parent company of Newsclick is one PPK Newsclick Studio Private Limited, as is being alleged. Singham, as per sources and the NYT report, allegedly works closely with the Chinese Government media machinery.

The allegation was that PPK had received questionable foreign remittances amounting to Rs 38 crores. These remittances were allegedly classified as FDI of Rs 9.59 crore from April 2018, and remaining Rs 28.29 crore, was claimed to have been received for receipts for “export of services”.

As per sources, Prabir Purkayastha, promoter of PPK Newsclick Studio Private Limited, allegedly created a legal facade of FDI investment. Interestingly, sources claim that Purkayastha had set up a partership with Bhima Koregaon conspiracy accused Gautam Navlakha around 10 months before the riots. 10 days after the violent incident, as per sources, Newsclick was launched.

Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP's National Information & Technology Dept tweeted, "Two years after ED raided the promoters of dubious website http://NewsClick.in, the trash NYT, which thrives on India bashing, confirms that it was a dangerous tool of the Communist Party of China. But that is only part of the story. The other more rotten and sinister aspect of the saga is the concerted support that the Chinese funded anti-India operation of NewsClick received from a section of the Left leaning media in India. It couldn’t have been a mere coincidence that those who stood up and spoke are equally compromised as journalists. You have to only look around to see who the ‘wolves in sheep's clothing’ are… Shall we name them? The question however that confronts us as a democracy : how do we identify and isolate those, who are willing collaborators of India’s enemies? How do we ensure that no one is using their pen to undermine the democratic choices we make as citizens of India? How do we shred the web of lies and fake propaganda spread by these paid mercenaries?"

Two years after ED raided the promoters of dubious website https://t.co/jX4Orp9Won, the trash NYT, which thrives on India bashing, confirms that it was a dangerous tool of the Communist Party of China.



But that is only part of the story. The other more rotten and sinister aspect… https://t.co/0nzsPtUwZw — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 7, 2023

The Enforcement Directorate had on February 9, 2021, raided the office of NewsClick, the Indian news portal named in the report as being allegedly funded by to propagate Chinese propaganda. Soon after the raid BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had accused NewsClick of running anti-India propaganda and said, “Anti-India forces are doing this conspiracy in league with foreign forces."

After the ED Raids, several from the Lutyens Media and the political Opposition led by the Congress party had claimed that the raids on Newsclick were a part of the Modi government’s attempt to muzzle the media. Even the Editor's Guild of India has released a statement on the matter. Now that Newsclicks alleged Chinese funding is inscribed in a New York Times article, it remains to be seen if the detractors of the ED investigation would now support it. As per sources, some members of the Opposition want the BJP’s remarks on Newsclick inside Parliament taken off the record.

The mega scandal that’s hit the Indian media through the reports of Chinese funding raise serious questions on the dubious circuitous funding routes of Indian media outfits— a matter that may come under Central agency investigation.