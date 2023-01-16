Massive Landslides In Ramban Destroys Steel Plant; Brings J&K To A Grinding Halt

The steel tunnel was almost completely destroyed and the traffic on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway came to a grinding halt due to a massive landslide in Jammu & Kashmir’s Panthyal area, Ramban town on January 16, Monday.

Traffic halted on both sides of the national highway due to shooting stones, officials said. "NH 44 UPDATE: Continuous shooting stones have damaged the steel tunnel to a large extent. Traffic will not ply till clearance work completes," said SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma, who is also SSP traffic.

The J&K traffic police in a tweet also informed about the traffic stoppage on the NH, "Traffic update at 1200 hrs.

Traffic movement stopped from both side on Jammu-Srinagar NHW in view of heavy shooting stones are continued at Panthyal, some Guardners of steel Tunnel are fell down on the road."

Defence forces evacuate pregnant woman, wading through snow for 14 kms

In a quick action by the Indian Army, soldiers saved the life of a pregnant woman on Sunday, January 15. A defence spokesperson said, responding swiftly to a distress call, Army troops waded through four to six feet of snow for over 14 kms to rescue a pregnant woman to hospital in Ramban district of J&K.

Amidst challenging weather with extreme snowfall conditions, Kulsuma Akhtar (25) was rescued from the snow-bound Mangat area on Saturday. The defence spokesperson said, “Due to heavy snowfall, roads were completely blocked and very slippery. Realising the criticality of the situation, rescue and medical teams of the Indian Army immediately responded to the distress call, risking their own safety.”

He said the security personnel had to find their own way walking through 4-6 feet high snow for about 14 kms carrying the woman on a stretcher till Agnari village where an Army ambulance was on standby to receive the patient. Notably, the Army doctors were with the pregnant woman until she was admitted to the hospital, where the family of the woman and the doctors expressed their gratitude to the Army for their swift action and timely assistance.

