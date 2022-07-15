MASSIVE: Mehbooba's Sister Rubaiya Sayeed Implicates Yasin Malik In Her 1989 Kidnapping

In a major setback to Yasin Malik, Rubaiya Sayeed has identified him and 3 others in her 1989 kidnapping case, in court. It is worth noting that Rubaiya is the sister of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and the daughter of late former Home Minister of India Mufti Mohammed Sayeed. Rubaiya Sayeed, who has remained reclusive over the years, appeared in court in person, making a rare appearance.

Anil Sethi, a PDP spokesperson & advocate, said, "She has identified Yasin Malik. She has identified all the abductors. Yes. I cannot reveal much because proceedings are in camera. Next hearing is on the 23rd. She has been asked to be present, depending on the availability of Yasin Malik. She has stood by her statement earlier made to the CBI."

"The statement of witness Rubaiya Sayeed was recorded in court today. She has identified (Yasin Malik). 23rd August is the next date of hearing. She has identified 4 accused in total," informed Monica Kohli, CBI lawyer.

On May 27, the Jammu TADA Court had summoned Rubaiya Sayeed in the case of her own kidnapping. Yasin Malik, who has already been imprisoned for life in a terror funding case, was also summoned around the same time.

1989 Rubaiya Sayeed Kidnapping case

In the year 1989, Rubaiya was kidnapped by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), which was headed by Yasin Malik. At that time, her father Mufti Mohammed Syed was the Home Minister of the country. JKLF had demanded the release of five of its member in exchange for Rubaiya's release. Then J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah accepted their demands in agreement with the Centre, and the jailed militants were released.

Yasin Malik imprisoned for life

Meanwhile, in the month of May, Yasin Malik was awarded life imprisonment by a Delhi court in a terror funding case, saying that the crimes committed by him struck the "heart of the idea of India" and were intended to forcefully secede J&K from the Union of India. Rejecting NIA's plea for capital punishment, Special Judge Praveen Singh awarded jail terms to Malik under offences of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the IPC.

"These crimes were intended to strike at the heart of the idea of India and intended to forcefully secede J&K from UOI. The crime becomes more serious as it was committed with the assistance of foreign powers and designated terrorists. The seriousness of the crime is further increased by the fact that it was committed behind the smokescreen of an alleged peaceful political movement," the judge said.

He was convicted under Section 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act) of the UAPA and Section 121 (waging war against the government of India) of IPC.