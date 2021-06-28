Massive Protest Breaks Out In Delhi As Manjit Singh Demands Equal Representation In J&K

In a recent development of two Sikh girls abducted and forcefully converted to Islam, a massive protest broke out at the J&K House in New Delhi. Sikh protesters of the Jago party gathered to demand justice regarding the case and equal representation in the Union Territory.

Speaking to Republic, Manjit Singh GK, Jago Party President, said, "The main agenda of this protest is, we want our rights in J&K. Sikhs are living in J&K not just from today from ages. In 1989, when militancy emerged in the UT, Kashmiri pandits ran away and it was only Sikhs who stayed there".

Expressing his distress on Sikhs status in J&K, he added, "The main issue is that when militancy started in is J&K, nearly 80,000 Sikhs were residing at that time. Later many incidents occurred against our community. During the Chittisinghpura massacre, the mass murder of 35 villagers of the Sikh faith took place. Our Gurudwaras are attacked. And now our daughters are being abducted and forcefully married to an elderly Muslim man".

He further questioned, "Why Mulanas are not speaking? Why the leaders of Kashmir are not speaking?"

Manjit Singh speaking on talks with govt, said, "In the all-party meeting there was no Sikh representation. Why weren't Sikhs called?"

He added, "I think the second language was taken away when Article 370 was revoked. Our presentation is not given and ethnic cleansing continues in Kashmir but the Centre is quiet".

Singh said, "We will be fighting on roads politically, legally, and will go to J&K. We will stand by our Sikhs who are part of India and gave their lives for India".

Earlier today, Manjit Singh had shared his reaction to the case and had urged PM Modi to implement Anti- conversion law.

Deeply anguished over the alleged #abduction & forceful #Conversion of #Sikh girls in #JammuAndKashmir.I have requested @narendramodi ji @PMOIndia today for implementation of #Anticonversionbill in the valley along with special status for minorities including #Sikhs living there pic.twitter.com/t77nwJWj93 — Manjit Singh GK (@ManjitGK) June 28, 2021

DSGMC protests in Srinagar

Following the two girls religious conversion incident, a group of Sikhs protested in Srinagar on Sunday. Two girls were abducted while only one has returned back to the community.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of Delhi Gurdwara Prabhandak Committee said, “We are here to protest the abduction of two girls at gunpoint and their forced Nikah with elderly men. After that their parents were not even allowed to enter the court. When we protested outside the court only then was one of the girls was handed over to us. It was a forced conversion".

SAD writes to L-G

The Sri Akal Takhat Sahib officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, in their letter to the L-G, had written, "Through this letter, I would like to apprise you about the repeated incidents of kidnapping of Sikh girls in Jammu and Kashmir and their forceful religion conversion and marrying them with Muslim men."

The Sikh community has also demanded anti-conversion law like those implemented in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to prevent such cases.

BJP reacts to religion conversion incident

Earlier on June 28, BJP leader RP Singh condemned the forced conversion of girls from the minority community and extended support for Sri Akal Takhat Sahib's demand.

He said, "Whether it is the Muslims in J&K or the Christians in Punjab, conversions have happened in Firozpur and Gurdaspur by luring victims. They lure victims by promising things like they will be sent to Canada. Similar incidents have happened in Amritsar and Jalandhar too. We stand by Akal Takhat Sahib demand and urge that a similar letter should be written to the Chief Minister of Punjab".

The case

Two Sikh girls were abducted and forcefully converted to Islam. According to reports, an 18-year-old Sikh Girl from Badgam district was abducted and forcefully converted to Islam at gunpoint. The second case of another girl from Srinagar who after attending a function of her Muslim friend has been missing. As per reports, she was married off to a 62-year old man.

(Image credit: ANI/TWITTER)