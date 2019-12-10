The Debate
Massive Protests In Assam, Imphal Over The Passage Of Citizenship Amendment Bill In LS

General News

Multiple protests have broken out in Assam over the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Citizens & other organsaions have carried out a massive protest

Multiple protests have broken out in Assam and Imphal over the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Students groups, political parties have taken to the streets against the Bill. The Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha after a 12-hour debate on Monday with 311 voting in favour of it and 80 against it. The bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act 1955 to exempt those refugess who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan from being considered illegal migrants. A person belonging to the aformentioned communities and countries will now be eligible to apply for citizenship after residing in the country for six years. 

