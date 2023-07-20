Massive Protest In Churachandpur After Manipur Horror Sends Nation Into Shock

A massive protest has broken out in Manipur's Churachandpur district Thursday after a video showing two women being paraded naked by a mob of 900-1,000 people surfaced on the internet on Wednesday, June 19. The incident took place at the Kangpokpi district on May 4. The village where the incident took place -- called B Phainom -- was burnt down a day after ethnic clashes broke out in the state.

Pictures of one accused released

Police have released pictures of one of the accused in the incident. The accused has been identified as Huirem Herodas Singh - a 32-year-old man. The arrest came 77 days after the incident and 63 days after an FIR was registered on the case on May 18. In the video that is doing the rounds on social media, the man can be seen wearing a green t-shirt and holding one of the women during the assault.

Image: Picture of the accused Huirem Herodas, Credit: Republic

According to the FIR, dated May 18, three women were paraded naked, groped and gangraped on the 4th of May. The three women were "snatched" from police custody by a mob of 900-1,000 men, made to strip, and were paraded naked before being gangraped. The brother of one of the victims, as per the FIR, tried to save his sister from the armed mob during which he was murdered.