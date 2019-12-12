The Debate
'Enough Is Enough, Hang Them Now': Delhi Protesters DemanD Death Penalty For Rapists

General News

People in large numbers carried out a massive protest in Delhi, in support of Swati Maliwal, demanding capital punishment to rapists at the earliest

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Delhiites hit the streets in large numbers to carry out a massive protest in Delhi on Thursday. The protest was in support of Swati Maliwal, demanding rapists to be hung at the earliest. A clash broke out after angry protesters marching towards the parliament were blocked by Delhi police. The fight got intense as people began to cross over the barriers, continuing their protest. The women protesters were armed with placards that read: "Enough is enough, hang the rapists now". They even threw bangles at the police who tried to prevent them from moving forward. 

