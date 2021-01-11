Massive Relief To J&K Residents As Heavy Snowfall Declared State-specific Natural Calamity

In a big relief to the people residing in snowbound areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday declared heavy snowfall as a state-specific natural calamity under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by the Lt Governor to take stock of the winter management, particularly, snow clearance efforts of the administration. All deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police of Kashmir Division joined the meeting virtually at the Raj Bhavan, an official spokesperson said.

'Heavy Snowfall' was not listed among 'natural calamities' under SDRF norms, due to which disbursement of relief funds and compensation for the damages caused due to heavy snowfall was not possible. The recent development will accelerate the process of disbursement under the SDRF, thereby providing much-needed relief to the affected people living in snowbound regions.

IN PICS | J&K Receives Heavy Snowfall, Flight Operations Suspended At Srinagar Airport

During the meeting, Lt Governor sought a detailed report on problems faced by the people due to heavy snowfall and future course of action of the administration at all levels to overcome the challenges.

On learning about the shortage of small rescue vehicles for people requiring medical assistance, particularly, in remote areas and narrow lanes, Sinha directed that 4x4 rescue vehicles and ambulances be provided to snow affected districts immediately, for helping the people in distress.

READ | J&K: Amid Heavy Snowfall & Blocked Roads, Administration Comes To Aid Of Pregnant Women & Patients

Manoj Sinha calls for early measures

The Lt Governor asked officers to sensitively handle the issues of the public and take necessary measures to minimize their difficulties. “Be visible and take early measures. Need more feet on the ground. Quickly reach out to the people to address their needs and requirements", the Lt Governor told the officers. He also lauded the efforts of employees working 24x7 on the ground, braving challenging climatic conditions.

Sinha directed adequate deployment of machinery and equipment for snow clearance from roads, besides making necessary emergency facilities available to render critical help in unprecedented situations.

READ | Fresh Snowfall In Kashmir; Air Traffic At Srinagar Airport Affected

Taking cognizance of media reports, social media posts and grievances received from the public, the Lt Governor asked the administration to take immediate corrective measures to address the concerning issues of the people. He also asked the officers to monitor the climatic situation continuously and work in coordination with various departments to avoid any inconvenience to people.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor took a detailed district-wise review of the overall status of the power scenario, snow clearance, road connectivity, water supply, essential supplies, disaster management, food supplies, availability of power buffer stock, and other issues, the spokesperson said.

READ | Probe Ordered After College Building Collapses Due To Snowfall In J-K