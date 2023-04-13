Massive Search Ops Launched After Drone Carrying Cash, Rifle Magazines Shot Down In J-K's Rajouri

A drone carrying cash and rifle magazines has been brought down by security forces after they launched a search and cordon operation in the villages of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, sources said. According to them, suspicious movement of an aerial object was noticed in the Beri Patan and Siot areas of the Line of Control on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday which led to the initiation of the operation.

"We can only share that a drone has been successfully tracked and recovery has been made. More details will be shared later," an official said. Repeated attempts of smuggling arms, cash and narcotics using drones to fuel terror activities have become a major challenge for security forces along the International Border and the Line of Control.