Massive Support Pours In As #ArnabFightsBack, Netizens Make It Top Trend On Twitter

Shortly after Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami shattered the lies being peddled by the Congress, challenging the party's former chief Rahul Gandhi for an open debate on television, India responded strongly to Arnab's fight, asserting that the nation had his back. Taking to Twitter, netizens poured endless support for Republic Media Network and Arnab Goswami, making #ArnabFightsBack the top trend nationwide.

#ArnabFightsBack | It’s the nation’s #1 trend! Thank you viewers for all your support! It is only your faith that makes us fight on. Your belief in Republic and our fight together will make us overcome every manufactured lie and conspiracy. pic.twitter.com/3jjYPZghof

#ArnabFightsBack #ONEDAYFORSSRBIRTHDAY We fall,we break ,we fail together but then we rise,we heal and we shall overcome together . @republic We are family !!

Bcoz for us too it's nation first no compromise 🤗✊we will win this battle together✌️🙏🚩🇮🇳

Arnab sir you always have are back More power to you #ArnabFightsBack

Yeah! @republic and #Arnab have a maasive support of Indians. The conspirators and the conspiracies will be thwarted soon! #ArnabFightsBack

We will fight this together and we will definitely win this battle together. And then we will celebrate our victory together !!❤️ Republic is our channel #ArnabFightsBack

We admire your strength, tenacity even in the face of adversity and your unwavering bravery, We stand with Republic tV! #ArnabFightsBack

The Congress party has uttered a series of absolute falsehoods, concocted lies, fabricated facts, unimaginable twisting of statements against me and my Network. This will not be taken lying down. Their claim that I have compromised national security is hogwash and heart of heart even their top leaders know it. The problem with the Congress party is that they cannot stand a nationalist channel with a nationalist Editor-in-Chief. They think that they can browbeat me by threatening me with a litany of legal cases, interrogations, false charges, along with their cohorts in the media.

I have decided to sue the Congress party, take strong legal action against their lies and expose them in the courts of law.

I am filing a criminal complaint against every Congress leader who has uttered lies against me. Their statement that classified documents were shared is a falsehood.