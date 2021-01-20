Last Updated:

Massive Support Pours In As #ArnabFightsBack, Netizens Make It Top Trend On Twitter

Taking to Twitter, netizens poured endless support for Republic Media Network and Arnab Goswami, making #ArnabFightsBack the top trend nationwide.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Arnab Goswami

Shortly after Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami shattered the lies being peddled by the Congress, challenging the party's former chief Rahul Gandhi for an open debate on television, India responded strongly to Arnab's fight, asserting that the nation had his back. Taking to Twitter, netizens poured endless support for Republic Media Network and Arnab Goswami, making #ArnabFightsBack the top trend nationwide.

Netizens react

Arnab's statement

The Congress party has uttered a series of absolute falsehoods, concocted lies, fabricated facts, unimaginable twisting of statements against me and my Network. This will not be taken lying down. Their claim that I have compromised national security is hogwash and heart of heart even their top leaders know it. The problem with the Congress party is that they cannot stand a nationalist channel with a nationalist Editor-in-Chief. They think that they can browbeat me by threatening me with a litany of legal cases, interrogations, false charges, along with their cohorts in the media. 

I have decided to sue the Congress party, take strong legal action against their lies and expose them in the courts of law. 

I am filing a criminal complaint against every Congress leader who has uttered lies against me.  Their statement that classified documents were shared is a falsehood. 

