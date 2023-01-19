MASSIVE: WFI To Be Completely Overhauled; Brij Bhushan Given 24 Hours To Quit, Say Sources

In the latest development, the sports ministry has issued a 24-hour deadline to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President to quit from his post. Following the meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, it is understood that WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been asked to quit within 24 hours or be sacked. The sports ministry has agreed to a complete overhaul of the WFI.

The Sports Minister asked the wrestlers to wait for 72 hours for the WFI to reply to Government of India's notice. Anurag Thakur also assured them of a probe into the claims made by the wrestlers.

Here's what happened during the Sports Minister and wrestlers' meeting

The wrestlers informed Sports Minister Anurag Thakur that they were harassed, mentally tortured by the WFI President and his associates.

It was also revealed that they received death threats from the Federation

The Sports Ministry agreed to wrestlers' demand of appointing new coaches and physiotherapists

It was also agreed that wrestling training centres are going to be shifted from Lucknow to Delhi

Sources have also confirmed that wrestlers informed the Sports Minister that the only motive behind the protest was the welfare of the wrestling communityand there was no other motive behind it.

#SackBrijBhushan | Indian Wrestling to be completely overhauled, top sources say.



Wrestlers tell Sports Minister about sordid ongoings at WFI.

WFI chief to be sacked after shocking allegations leveled against him

Among all the sensational allegations that were leveled against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Vinesh Phogat perhaps made the most shocking among them. Phogat claimed that the WFI chief and some of the coaches indulged in sexual molestation and harassed female wrestlers in particular in several other ways.

"WFI president indulges in sexual molestation of female players and coaches. I am saying this now, but I don't know if I will be alive tomorrow. Some of the female wrestlers sitting here have also experienced molestation. We are not fighting for ourselves, we are fighting to save wrestling. He interferes in our personal lives and wants to know who our boyfriend or girlfriend is. He keeps asking about our marriage and other personal stuff," said Phogat.