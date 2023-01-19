MASSIVE: WFI To Be Completely Overhauled; Brij Bhushan Given 24 Hours To Quit, Say Sources

Quick links:
In the latest development, the sports ministry has issued a 24-hour deadline to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President to quit from his post. Following the meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, it is understood that WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been asked to quit within 24 hours or be sacked. The sports ministry has agreed to a complete overhaul of the WFI.
The Sports Minister asked the wrestlers to wait for 72 hours for the WFI to reply to Government of India's notice. Anurag Thakur also assured them of a probe into the claims made by the wrestlers.
Sources have also confirmed that wrestlers informed the Sports Minister that the only motive behind the protest was the welfare of the wrestling communityand there was no other motive behind it.
Among all the sensational allegations that were leveled against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Vinesh Phogat perhaps made the most shocking among them. Phogat claimed that the WFI chief and some of the coaches indulged in sexual molestation and harassed female wrestlers in particular in several other ways.
"WFI president indulges in sexual molestation of female players and coaches. I am saying this now, but I don't know if I will be alive tomorrow. Some of the female wrestlers sitting here have also experienced molestation. We are not fighting for ourselves, we are fighting to save wrestling. He interferes in our personal lives and wants to know who our boyfriend or girlfriend is. He keeps asking about our marriage and other personal stuff," said Phogat.