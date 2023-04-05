Master Plan To Be Created For Development Of Temples: Himachal Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday said a master plan would be prepared for development of all the temples under government control in the state.

Replying to a question by Sudarshan Singh Babloo (Congress) in state assembly, Agnihotri said that piecemeal work in different temples incur huge expenditure and don't yield desired results.

The government has decided to develop all the temples which come under its control on the pattern of Veshnodevi Dham under the master plan.

The deputy CM said that Rs 7.32 crore has been released for development of Mata Chintpurni temple complex and 1,669 square metres land has been acquired at a cost of Rs 5.46 crore.

In addition to this, Rs 16 crore, Rs 12.24 crore and Rs 11.21 crore have been released for sewerage, water supply scheme and museum respectively and work is in progress for creating road amenities from the temple to Mubarakpur road, he added.

In reply to another question by Yadvendra Goma, the deputy CM said the government would appoint 'pujaris' (priests) in all the temples, including the Ashapuri temple where puja is not being performed and added that 40 temples are under the Archaeological Survey of India but not much is being done to maintain these temples.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Aniruddh Singh told the House that a transfer policy would be framed to get rid of the day-to-day problem of transfers.