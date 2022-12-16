Mastermind Of Tarn Taran RPG Attack Lakhbir Singh Landa, 6 Others Arrested By Police

In a major development into the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the Sarhali Police Station in Tarn Taran district, Punjab Police on Thursday revealed that the case has been solved and informed that wanted Canda-based terrorist and gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa was the mastermind of the attack. It was also informed that the RPG which was used for attacking the Sarhali Police Station was sourced from across the border in a consignment.

Addressing a press briefing, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "We've solved the RPG attack case which was carried out at the Sarhali Police Station, Tarn Taran on December 9. In this attack, a 70 mm caliber RPG 26 was used which was normally used by Mujahideen and it was sourced from across the border in a consignment."

Revealing the name of the mastermind, Punjab DGP said, "The mastermind of the RPG attack was Lakhbir Singh Landa, a wanted gangster, who is currently in Canada. He got the attack executed through his two Europe-based handlers -- Satbir Satta and Gurdev Jassal. They operated mainly through one Ajmeet Singh, who is lodged in Goindwal Sahib jail."

7 arrested so far

Giving out more details in connection to the ongoing investigation into the RPG attack at the Tarn Taran's Sarhali Police Station, the Punjab police have informed that at least seven people have been arrested in the case so far. It was further revealed that among the seven suspected, two are juveniles. The Punjab Police also informed that all the seven accused did not know each other and were being handled by different handlers.

"In this case, so far we've arrested seven people including two juveniles. We have RPG 26 and the launcher, one .32-bore pistol with 15 bullets, hand grenades, 30 bore pistol with 35 live bullets, and 32 bore pistol with 5 live bullets. The bike used in the crime has also been recovered," Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said.