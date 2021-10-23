Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra: J-K Administration Issues Fresh COVID Guidelines For Pilgrims

With the aim of putting a check on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir administration, on October 22, issued new guidelines for devotees making a pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. As per the new guidelines authentic and verifiable RT-PCR/Rapid Antigen Test results will need to be submitted within 72 hours of entry in the Union Territory.

The directive issued by the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday also informed that only those pilgrims who do not display any COVID-19 symptoms will be permitted to enter the shrine. The decision comes after it was discovered that COVID-19 cases in the UT are trending unevenly, indicating that existing coronavirus containment measures in all districts must be maintained.

"Valid and verifiable RT-PCR/Rapid Antigen Test not older than 72 hours of arrival should be made mandatory. Only those pilgrims will be allowed to visit the shrine who do not show any COVID-19 related symptoms," the undersigned by the Chief Secretary of the UT stated. "Strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour/SOP must be followed," the order added.

Vaishno Devi: J-K administration issues fresh guidelines for pilgrims

On the festival of Durga Ashtami, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated six high-tech multipurpose video boards at significant spots along with the Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) trail in Katra, the Lieutenant Governor's Office informed.

The Vaishnodevi temple in Jammu and Kashmir is considered one of India's holiest pilgrimage sites. The temple is dedicated to goddess Vaishnodevi and is located inside a cave. The sanctuary is 48 kilometres from Jammu city and is located at a height of 5,300 feet above sea level on the highlands of the Trikuta mountain range.

What is the significance of the pilgrimage?

The major deity's idol, which represents Goddess Saraswathi, Kali, and Lakshmi, is found in the shape of a stone structure. These three structures represent the Mother's creative, preservative, and destructive qualities. The pilgrims must walk roughly 12 kilometres from Katra's base camp to reach the summit. The pilgrims are graced with 'darshans' of the Mother Goddess inside the sanctum sanctorum—the Holy Cave—at the end of their trek. These Darshans are shaped like the Pindies, which are three natural rock formations. The cave is devoid of any statues or idols.

A journey to the Mata Vaishnodevi's shrine is considered one of the holiest pilgrimages. The goddess is known around the globe as "Moonh Maangi Muradein Poori Karne Wali Mata", which translates to "The mother who fulfils whatever Her children wish for". The management of the Shrine and management of the Yatra has been vested in the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (commonly known as the Shrine Board) since 1986 when it was created.

