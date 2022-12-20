'Match Made In Heaven': Kerala Couple Ties Knot In Unique Style On World Cup Final Day

While an extreme level of football fan craze was witnessed during the FIFA World Cup 2022, a couple from Kerala made sure to make their wedding day memorable and celebrated the last day of the World Cup final. Having got married on the last day of FIFA World Cup Final, the couple was seen wearing Messi's Argentina and Mbappe's France jerseys.

Yes! you read that right. Sachin and Athira, a Malayali couple, tied the knot on Sunday wearing the jerseys of the world cup finalist teams proving that Keralites have a special craze for football. The couple's gesture came in a bid to showcase their support to the opposing teams playing the FIFA World Cup final -- France and Argentina.

Notably, Sachin was seen supporting Lionel Messi-led Argentina, while Athira was seen supporting the French football team featuring Mbappe. Both the bride and groom were wearing the jerseys of the teams they were rooting for during the 2022 tournament.

Messi Vs Mbappe

The bride, Athira, who was supporting the French squad was seen wearing Kylian Mbappe's jersey over her shaadi ka joda. While the groom, Sachin, wore Lionel Messi's jersey number 10 t-shirt over his wedding sherwani. The picture of the couple is going viral on social media.

The couple was seen dressed in their traditional wedding attire. Their wedding was reportedly performed in Kochi city only hours before France and Argentina locked horns in Qatar's Lusail Stadium.

'A match made in heaven!': Netizens react

Reacting to the couple's excitement regarding the FIFA World Cup final, former CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant wrote, "A match made in heaven! A football-loving couple from Kerala got married in Messi and Mbappe jerseys last evening! Even though they supported rivals in the World Cup Final, this shows that there is always space for unity amid diversity in a country like India. Truly amazing."

A match made in heaven! A ⚽-loving couple from #Kerala got married in #Messi & #Mbappe jerseys last evening! Even though they supported rivals in the #WorldCupFinal, this shows that there is always space for unity amid diversity in a country like India 🙏🏾 truly amazing. pic.twitter.com/d22le6qGHs — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) December 19, 2022

"Clearly the man is the winner. Obviously," one user wrote. "We all know who wins in a marriage," another reacted.