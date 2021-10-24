Matchbox Price Doubles After 14 Years, To Now Cost Rs 2 From Dec; Find Out Why

Nearly after 14 years, the price of a matchbox is expected to climb to double the amount it is today, as the cost of raw materials increases due to the growing inflation. From the beginning of December 1, 2021, the selling cost of matchboxes would rise to Rs 2 from the existing price of Re 1. The last time matchbox prices were raised was in the year 2007 when a single box was raised from 50 paise to Re 1. The recent decision to raise matchbox pricing to Rs 2 was made by all matchbox manufacturers.

The All India Chamber of Matches took the decision to raise the matchbox price comes after 14 years. Members of the committee also stated that the decision was made following the consideration of growing inflation. A matchbox requires 14 different categories of raw materials to produce, as per matchbox makers. Many of these raw materials' prices have almost increased twice in the last 14 years, causing matchbox production prices to go up.

Rise in price of the raw materials to manufacture matchbox

The materials which are used to make a matchstick include Red Phosphorus, wax, paper, splint, potassium chlorate and many more. The cost of Red Phosphorus has risen from Rs 425 to Rs 810, whereas wax now costs from Rs 58 to Rs 80. Meanwhile, the price of the exterior containerboard has risen from Rs 36 to Rs 55 and the price of the inside boxed board has risen from Rs 32 to Rs 58. Other components necessary to construct a matchbox, like potassium chlorate, and sulphur, and many others, had also risen in value in October 2021.

Tamil Nadu is presently a significant provider and exporter of matchboxes throughout the nation. In the state, nearly 320 manufacturing companies of varying sizes with more than 1500 job and working units operate, intrinsically and extrinsically employing over 4 lakh individuals. 90% of the workforce is made up of women. Over 90% of the matchbox units are located in the Sivakasi, Kovilpatti, Kazhugumalai, Tenkasi, and Sattur districts of Tamil Nadu, according to the manufacturers, as per TNIE reports indicate. The very first matchbox factories in Tamil Nadu were established in 1922 by two men named Ayya Nadar and Shanmuga Nadar in the town of Sivakasi.

(Image: Pixabay/ Representative Image)