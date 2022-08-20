Mathura: 2 People Die Of Suffocation Amid Janmashtami Celebrations At Banke Bihari Temple

In an unfortunate incident, two people died of suffocation and six were injured during Janmashtami celebrations on Friday, August 19, at the Banke Bihari temple in Mathura, officials said on Saturday. The temple witnessed massive crowding as devotees clustered in the temple to celebrate the festival.

The two deceased have been identified as Nirmala Devi and Ram Prasad Vishwakarma who were declared dead at the hospital, police said. Several pilgrims collapsed and fainted at the exit gate of the temple which resulted in the restricted movements of the devotees. The incident occurred during Mangala Aarti.

Abhishek Yadav, Senior Superintendent of Police Mathura informed, "During Mangla Arti at Banke Bihari in Mathura, one devotee fainted at the exit gate of the temple due to which movement of devotees was restricted. As there was a huge crowd, many inside the premises suffocated. Two people lost their lives".

As per official sources, six people have sustained injuries. The injured were immediately shifted to the hospital while the officials took over the situation.

Janmashtami 2022

On Friday, Janmashtami was celebrated across the country with great fervour. Temples were seen lit up with colourful lights and chants of "Jai Shree Krishna" reverberated across the country. The devotees also thronged the Lord Krishna temple in Mathura and devotees participated in the midnight celebrations.

Janmashtami is a Hindu festival that is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. Meanwhile, there was a stampede at the monthly fair at Khatu Shyamji Temple in Rajasthan's Sikar earlier this month. At least three women died and several were injured.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image: ANI)