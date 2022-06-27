Mathura: Ex-Surveyor Gen Writes To Hema Malini To Develop Brijbhumi On Lines Of Varanasi

Former Surveyor General of India Prithivish Nag on Sunday sent Mathura MP Hema Malini a proposal for building Brijbhoomi, including the Mathura-Vrindavan corridor, along the lines of Varanasi, her spokesman said on Sunday.

Hema Malini's representative Janardhan Sharma said, “Complementing Mathura MP Hema Malini for getting the Rs 5,000 crore project for the renovation of Brij Chaurasi Kos Parikrama sanctioned by the Union government, former Surveyor General of India Dr Prithvish Nag expects that the proposal may add a new feather in the development of Brijbhumi."

11 km Mathura-Vrindavan rail line to be converted to a tramway

Janardhan Sharma said the officials concerned have also sent the proposal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former union railways minister Piyush Goyal earlier.

The proposal involves converting the 11-km Mathura-Vrindavan rail line of North Central Railway either by a four-lane road or by light railway, maybe a tramway, Janardhan Sharma said.

If implemented, the initiative will not only transform the twin cities but will also reorient the development of these settlements and open the gates of development in the adjacent areas. It also proposes to connect Vrindavan with Mathura, Agra, Bharatpur and several cities of western India, Sharma added.