Mathura: FIR Lodged Against Two Men For Allegedly Offering Namaz Inside Temple

Two individuals have been booked by the Uttar Pradesh police after they allegedly offered namaz at a Hindu temple in Mathura on October 30. The duo identified as - Faizal Khan and Mohammad Chand - have been booked under Sections 153-A, 295, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The incident is reported to have taken place at the Nand Baba Mandir in Mathura where the two accused offered namaaz without any permission from the temple authorities. Two others apart from the accused have also been named in the FIR, as they were involved in clicking pictures and circulating it on social media.

Soon after the incident, priests performed havan pooja to purify the temple. The incident has evoked strong reactions from the Hindu community with several priests terming it as an attempt to disturb peace in Uttar Pradesh.

Head Priest of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Satyendra Das strongly condemned the incident and has called for strict punishment against the accused. "Everyone should speak up on this. It is not a political issue but is related to a religion," Satyendra Das told Republic TV.

BJP leader and member of UP Legislative Assembly Shrikant Sharma also termed the incident as an attempt to incite communal tension.

Assuring strict action he said, "There are some people who are trying to spoil the environment in Uttar Pradesh. They cannot digest the way we are operating. So, in some or other way, they are attempting to incite communal tension. The cocktail of Congress and BSP has always practiced communal politics and not development. This government is not like that, if anyone tries to disturb the peace, strict action will be taken."

Moreover, Uttar Pradesh Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary has informed that he has contacted Mathura SP and a strict investigation is underway in the case. As per reports, an additional police force has been deployed in the vicinity of the temple to prevent any adversity.

