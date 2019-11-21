Mathura MP Hema Malini Raises Monkey Menace Issue In Parliament

Actress-turned-politician and Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Mathura Hema Malini on Thursday addressed the issue of monkey menace in the Parliament. She spoke about the difficulties caused by the monkeys in the pilgrimages. Hema Malini also urged the government to find a suitable solution for the issue.

Monkey menace

Addressing the Lok Sabha Hema Malini said, "The monkey menace in pilgrimages has created a lot of issues for the visitors. As I take the name of monkeys you might feel it is a funny topic but this case is a serious one. In my region Mathura, Vrindavan and Govardhan people are very much worried about the monkey menace. Vrindavan was once a jungle where the monkeys used to live happily but now there are only buildings built and we can barely see any trees. Because of this, the hungry monkeys are seen going to homes of people in search of food creating a menace and the people hit them to shoo the monkeys. The pilgrims also feed the money 'frootis and pedas' due to which the monkeys fall ill. The illness is grown so much so the people staying in those regions are also being affected."

"The doctors also tried to treat the monkey's by sterilizing them, but they have become more violent. And due to that, they have started attacking the locals which have also lead to the death of few locals. I believe that animals have equal rights to live on the planets as humans. I request the forest department to make a monkey safari so that all the monkeys are kept in a place so that both the monkey and the locals are happy. I urge the government to find a solution to this serious matter," she added.

'Deforestation is the reason'

Supporting Hema Malini's argument the President of Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Pawan said, "This is a very serious issue. Due to deforestation, this issue is just increasing. In the Lutyens area we have houses with gardens but due to the terror of monkeys children do not step outside their house to play. The monkeys there also bite the locals. There are boards put up in the area to beware of monkeys. I would like the ministry to look after this issue. Because of deforestation, their homes are being destroyed and that is the reason they are coming to our homes."

