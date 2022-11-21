Mathura Murder Case Solved: Father Shot Dead 21-year-old Daughter; Mother Involved As Well

Two days after a woman’s body was found stuffed inside a trolley bag, kept on a service road of a Yamuna expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district, Republic Media Network has learnt that the police has now cracked the case by identifying the body, which is of a 21-year-old woman named Aayushi, and have arrested her parents for the alleged murder.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, a police official, after the case was solved, said, "It took us 72 hours to solve the case, as the girl was not identified earlier. Our 14 teams worked on the case, starting from identification to full probe. The case has been filed under Sections 302 and 201. During the identification, a lot of people saw the photograph and refused to identify her, but the girl's brother recognised her. Since then, we kept getting further leads.

'Aayushi was killed for marrying without family approval'

Disclosing the motive behind the murder, the official added, "The reason why she was killed by her parents was that the girl married a guy named Chhatrapal from the Arya samaj without her family's approval. We are sending our forensic team to Delhi to further investigate the accused."

Amid investigation, the body was identified as 21-year-old Ayushi Yadav, daughter of Nitesh Yadav. As per the police, the father had shot and killed the daughter, and the mother was also involved in the murder. The police has now arrested the victim's mother Brijbala and father Nitesh.

Ayush, brother of the deceased girl, identified his sister Aayushi, however, the parents refused to identify. The police reached Delhi after scanning more than 200 CCTV footages and tracing more than 20,000 mobiles. The family has been living in Delhi's Badarpur mode bandh area for many years, they hail originally from Gorakhpur. It is to be noted that the family had not lodged a missing complaint in the police station about Aayushi's disappearance. Police collected evidence related to the murder case, and Aayushi's post-mortem is being conducted by a panel of doctors.

Image: Republic World