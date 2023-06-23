Mathura Temple Bars Entry Of Devotees In Shorts, Night Suit

Radharani temple in Barsana has issued an order that bars people wearing half-pants, Bermuda shorts, and mini skirts from entering the temple. A poster pasted outside the temple Thursday says the order will come into effect in a week, said Rasbihari Goswami, a temple official.

The temple authorities have also proscribed night suits and torn jeans too inside the premises.

Some months back, the Radha Damodar temple here too had banned the entry of those wearing such clothes.

On June 21, the management of Birua Badi temple in Budaun district imposed a dress code for people visiting the temple, banning jeans, t-shirts, night suits, torn jeans and other such dresses inside the temple.

Similar instance in Bhopal

Posters were seen installed inside temples in Bhopal urging devotees to wear "appropriate clothes" when coming for worship. The entry of devotees will be "restricted" if the instructions are not followed, the posters warned. The posters were plastered in the TT Nagar area of Bhopal by members of the Sanskriti Bachao Manch, warning devotees against coming in "short clothes, half-pants and night suits".

While welcoming the initiative, local community members highlighted that if someone still chose to wear short clothes, they could stand outside and pray but to enter the premises, they must be in "decent clothes".