Mathura Village Woman Covid Positive With South African Variant Despite Both Vaccine Doses

A woman from a Mathura village was tested COVID-19 positive earlier this month with a South African variant. Two district health workers also tested positive.

A woman from a Mathura village was tested COVID-19 positive earlier this month with a South African strain, with two district health workers also testing positive despite being administered both shots of the COVID vaccine. It is unclear whether the complete 2 weeks that are necessary to develop peak immunity were completed, however.

Mathura’s anti-COVID Rapid Response Team in-charge Dr. Bhudeo Singh said that the woman’s test sample was found to be having a South African strain of the coronavirus during its “genome sequencing” by a government laboratory in Lucknow.

"The woman was first tested COVID-positive on March 3 by Deen Dayal Veterinary University which first tested her sample. But following some doubts, it was sent to Lucknow for a re-test", he said.

"The woman was put in home quarantine after being tested positive for the infection and since March 3, she had also completed her quarantine period. But after the discovery that the virus she contracted was of South African strain, she has again been put in home-quarantine and is being administered preventive medicines. Following the discovery of a person having contracted the South African strain of the virus, the Mathura district administration has decided to conduct intensive tests in the entire village to which the woman belongs. The staffers of a ‘Dharamshala' in Mathura where the woman had stayed earlier too would be subjected to tests," Dr. Singh added.

Last month, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had addressed a press conference where it had revealed that 4 cases of the South African variant of Coronavirus had been detected in the country. ICMR DG Dr. Balram Bhargava had stated that all contacts of the 4 returnees had been tested and isolated adding that the ICMR-NIV was attempting to culture the South African COVID-19 variant as well. 

COVID Tally Today 

  • Confirmed cases: 1,19,08,910
  • Recovered: 1,12,95,023 (94.85%)
  • Active cases: 4,52,647 (3.80%)
  • Deaths: 1,61,240 (1.35%)

(Image: unsplash/AP)

(With PTI inputs)

