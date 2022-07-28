Mau District Admin Orders Attachment Of Property Belonging To Mukhtar Ansari's Aide

The district administration here has ordered the attachment of a plot of land worth Rs 83 lakh belonging to a close aide of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, an official said on Thursday.

District Magistrate Arun Kumar said, "Orders have been issued to attach properties of Anand Yadav, who is said to be close to Mukhtar Ansari. The said property worth Rs 83 lakh was made using money earned from criminal activities." The order was issued under provisions of the Gangsters Act.

Ansari is currently in jail.

A special court for MPs/MLAs has rejected discharge application of Ansari and his sons seeking clean chit in an evacuee property case. The court has fixed August 2 for framing of charges against them. PTI COR CDN CK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)