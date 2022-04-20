Mauritius PM Jugnauth Labels India 'pharmacy Of World' At GCTM; Lauds PM Modi's Work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of World Health Organizaton (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday, in the presence of the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO). Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, who is on an eight-day visit to India, on Wednesday called India the pharmacy of the world and expressed gratitude to the country for sending Ayurvedic medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for associating Mauritius with the occasion. The Prime Minister further highlighted the importance of indigenous medical system and herbal products in various cultures. He stated, “80% of the world uses traditional medicines of various origins. The GCTM project initiated by PM Modi has given a way to many new opportunities. The presence of WHO in Jamnagar confirms it as the world leader in traditional medicine.”

“This centre will compile evidence and data for the formulation of policies, standards and regulatory frameworks for safe and cost- effective use of traditional medicines,” said PM Jugnauth.

“This important institution would not have seen the light of the day without the contribution of the Indian government and specially the personal contribution of PM Modi ji for the financial support to the Centre’s establishment and operations,” he added.

He underlined the personal contribution of PM Modi in taking leadership in the establishment of the Centre. “We are extremely grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Government of India and the Indian people for this generous contribution,” said Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. He also gave details of legislative recognition to Ayurveda in Mauritius since 1989. He also thanked Gujarat for providing scholarship to students from Mauritius for studying Ayurvedic medicine in Jamnagar.

Mauritius and India share same ancestral values: Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth

PM Jugnauth said that India is showcasing its official recognition of therapies originating from traditional medical systems by hosting the first-ever WHO-Global Center for Traditional Medicine.

Talking about Mauritius and India ties, PM Jugnauth said, “Mauritius and India share the same ancestral values and the practice of AYUSH forms an integral part of nourishing traditions. Moreover, in Mauritius, the practice of AYUSH is popular and fully recognised as a good mix of science and tradition and also as a form of alternative medicine.” Jugnauth highlighted that Mauritius has embraced similar medical philosophies, recognising that traditional medicine does complement scientific medicine and represents a way of healthy living and treatment with established medical concepts on the prevention of diseases and the promotion of good health.

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to his Mauritius counterpart. "I have had a 3-decade old relationship with his family and I'm happy that he accepted my invitation to visit my home state Gujarat and won our hearts by using the Gujarati language," PM Modi said.

Image: Twitter/@narendramodi