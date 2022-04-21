Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth Offers Prayers At Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth visited Varanasi and the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Thursday. Mauritius PM offered prayers in the sanctum sanctorum of the Kashi temple. Notably, the PM of the island nation is on an 8-day official visit to India and also held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Since the Kashi Vishwanath temples have been renovated under the leadership of PM Modi, this is the second time a Prime Minister visited the temple through new corridors. A few weeks ago, Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba also paid a visit to the sanctum sanctorum of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

PM Modi's bilateral talks with his Mauritius counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held productive bilateral discussions with visiting Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Wednesday, April 20. Informing that the duo had held a constructive round of talks on bilateral cooperation and trade, PM Modi in a tweet said that the partnership between India and Mauritius will grow across different sectors in the coming future.

“Held productive discussions with PM @KumarJugnauth. We talked about further deepening bilateral cooperation between India and Mauritius across different sectors,” he wrote in the tweet.

Mauritius PM says India is 'pharmacy of world'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) which is a 'first of its kind' centre. The prominent guests on the dais included WHO chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. The PM of Mauritius lauded PM Modi for his efforts and labelled India as the 'pharmacy of the world.'

He said, "80% of the world uses traditional medicines of various origins. The GCTM project initiated by PM Modi has given a path to many new opportunities. The presence of WHO in Jamnagar confirms it as the world leader in traditional medicine.” “This centre will compile evidence and data for the formulation of policies, standards and regulatory frameworks for safe and cost-effective use of traditional medicines,” said PM Jugnauth.

“This important institution would not have seen the light of the day without the contribution of the Indian government and especially the personal contribution of PM Modi ji for the financial support to the Centre’s establishment and operations,” he added.