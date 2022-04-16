Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth To Arrive In India On April 17; To Discuss Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth will arrive in India on Sunday on an eight-day tour on the invite of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Mauritian PM will be accompanied by his wife Kobita Jugnauth and a high-level delegation.

Mauritius PM to attend a host of events in India

According to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement, PM Jugnauth, starting April 19 will attend a number of events beginning with the Ground-Breaking Ceremony of the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar followed by the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, along with PM Modi. Apart from the engagements in Gujarat and Delhi, the Mauritian premier will also visit PM Modi's constituency, Varanasi. The Ministry of External Affairs further stated that the visit will boost the cultural ties between both nations. "India and Mauritius enjoy uniquely close ties, bound by shared history, culture, and heritage. The upcoming visit will further strengthen the vibrant bilateral ties."

The Mauritian PM's eight-day tour comes immediately after EAM S Jaishankar met Secretary to the Cabinet of Mauritius NK Ballah in New Delhi last week and expressed that the bilateral cooperation between the two countries is "progressing from strength to strength." Earlier in January, PM Modi and PM Pravind Jugnauth had virtually inaugurated a social housing units project in Mauritius built with the help of India. Moreover, both PM Modi and his Mauritius counterpart also launched a civil service college and an 8 MW Solar PV farm project in Mauritius, which is again being undertaken by India's support.

In a continuous mode of engagement with Mauritius and in line with the Government's vision of enhancing defence cooperation between friendly foreign countries, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in January 2022 signed a contract with the Government of Mauritius for the export of one Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH Mk-III) for the island nation's police force. With this contract, the three-decade relationship between HAL and Government of Mauritius, which already operates HAL's ALH and Dornier-228 aircraft has further strengthened.

"The ALH Mk-III helicopter has proven its mettle in various utility roles including numerous life-saving missions during natural calamities in India and abroad," the statement said.

Image: PMINDIA.GOV.IN