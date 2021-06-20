Mawya Sudan Makes Her Family Proud, Becomes First IAF Fighter Pilot From J-K's Rajouri

Mawya Sudan, a resident from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has become the first woman fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force (IAF). Mawya Sudan hails from the village of Lamberi, of Border Tehsil of Nowshera in Rajouri and she commissioned into IAF as a flying officer. Mawya has become the 12th woman officer and first from Rajouri to be inducted as a fighter pilot in the IAF. The combined graduation passing out parade was reviewed on Saturday at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, Hyderabad by Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh.

Mawya's father, Vindo Sudan has expressed his contentment over the great achievement of his daughter, he said, "I am feeling proud. Now she is not just our daughter but a daughter of this country. We have been receiving congratulatory messages since yesterday."

Mawya Sudan's sister, Manyata Sudan who is a JE in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said that her sister was inclined towards Air Force since her school days and always wanted to become a fighter pilot. Manyata added, "I am incredibly proud of my younger sister. This was her dream since childhood. I am sure she will add to her laurels soon. This is just the beginning. Everyone is treating her like their own daughter. People from all over the country are supporting and motivating her. It is an inspiring story for everyone."

Mawya Sudan's mother Sushma Sudan also spoke about her daughter's achievement, she said, "I am happy that she has worked so hard and achieved her goal. She has made us feel proud."

Mawya's grandmother Pushpa Devi said that the entire village is happy over her granddaughter's achievement.

Inputs with ANI, Image Source- ANI