Max Temp 27.1 Degrees C In Delhi, AQI 'very Poor'

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled a notch above normal on Tuesday at 27.1 degrees Celsius, the MeT office said.

The average air quality index remained in the 'very poor' category with the AQI of 369 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 7.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the MeT said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 68 and 97 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast shallow fog on Wednesday.

