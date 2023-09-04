Max Temp Expected Settle At 37 Degrees C In Delhi

Quick links:
The minimum temperature remains a notch above the season's average. (Image: PTI)
It was a sunny Monday morning in Delhi and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius in the day, the meteorological department said.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, it said. The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 70 per cent.
The department has forecast mainly clear skies for the day.
