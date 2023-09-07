Max Temp Expected To Settle At 38 Deg C In Delhi

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Thursday settled at 27 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius. Mainly clear sky is expected during the day, according to an IMD bulletin. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 88. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 72 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.