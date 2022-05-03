Max temp settles at 38.4 deg C in Delhi, dust storm predicted on Wednesday

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The mercury in the capital settled at 38.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, even as the weather office predicted dust storm or thunderstorm on May 4.

The relative humidity was recorded at 43 percent in the evening, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 38.4 degrees Celsius, with partly cloudy sky and possibility of development of thunder and lightning predicted on May 4, it said.

The minimum temperature settled at 28.5 degrees Celsius, it said. The minimum temperature in the capital on Monday was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, while the maximum settled at 40.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal for this time of the year.

The Safdarjung Observatory -- the capital's base station -- had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius, the highest on a day in April in 12 years, for three consecutive days ending Saturday.

The mercury had come down to 40.5 degrees Celsius Celsius on Sunday as easterly winds barrelled through the capital under the influence of a western disturbance.

The minimum and maximum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to settle at 27 and 40 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to IMD data.

A western disturbance affecting northwest India has pulled the temperatures down by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in the capital.

Another western disturbance is predicted on May 4 and 5. No heatwave is likely in the city for at least two to three days," an official had said on Monday.

The mercury is likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius in the city till May 6.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'poor' category around 7 PM, data from CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI KND TDS TDS

