Maximum Temperature Settles At 28.3 Degree Celcius In Delhi, 11 Notches Below Normal

A day after heavy rain lashed many parts of Delhi, the maximum temperature on Tuesday settled at 28.3 degrees Celsius, 11 notches below normal, the weather office said.

Monday was the second coolest day of May in 13 years when the maximum temperature was registered at 26.1 degrees Celsius, 13 degrees below average for this time of the year.

Tuesday was the third day on the trot when the maximum temperature settled at 10 degrees below normal during the summer season, which generally sees the mercury soaring during the month.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast thundershowers and gusty winds earlier in the the day in the city.

Delhi recorded 14.8 mm of rain on Monday while the minimum temperature was recorded at 19.6 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature settled at 19.3 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity oscillated between 76 per cent and 87 per cent, the IMD said.

The wet spell is likely to continue for two more days owing to western disturbances, officials said on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 'satisfactory', recording a reading of 77 at 8 PM.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.