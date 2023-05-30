May Cooler Than Usual, No Heatwave In India For Next 5 Days

The month of May, this year has ended on a cooler-than-usual note with fewer heatwaves in most parts of the country. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms, lightning, and light/moderate spell of rain are likely to continue over parts of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, south Rajasthan, Gujarat state, Karnataka, Kerala, interior Tamil Nadu. The MeT Department has predicted a fresh western disturbance that will bring gusty winds, rain, and hail to some parts of Delhi on Tuesday, May 30 and Wednesday, May 31.

Delhi on Monday, received much-needed respite from the heat with a fresh bout of rain, accompanied by gusty winds and overcast skies. According to Met Department, Delhi is unlikely to witness heatwave conditions until June 4.

The MeT Department has issued a yellow alert in several regions of the national capital. Notably, IMD has issued a colour-coded system for weather warnings. Green indicates no immediate action, Yellow suggests the need to stay vigilant, Orange indicates the sudden need for preparedness while Red indicates the need for immediate action.

Here is the Delhi Forecast For the Next Seven Days

According to the data shared by the IMD, the Safdarjung Observatory, which serves as Delhi's main weather station, recorded 86.7 mm of rainfall in May.

IMD predicts hailstorms and rainfall in parts of Rajasthan

The wet spell in Rajasthan is likely to continue with the MeT Department predicting heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in the state on Tuesday. Many parts of the state have been lashed with rain with Kumbhalgarh in Rajsamand and Eranpura in Pali receiving maximum 8 cm rain during the last 24 hours. Hailstorms have also occurred at isolated places in the state.

Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Loharu, Kosali, Narnaul (Haryana) Pilani (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Rajasthan along with strong winds early on Tuesday morning.

Rajasthan | Jodhpur received heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds, this morning.



As per IMD ( India Meteorological Department), Jodhpur will experience a thunderstorm with rain today.

Earlier, IMD issued satellite and radar images showing the persistence of convective clouds and the possibility of continuation of moderate to intense spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over some parts of Rajasthan and adjoining areas of Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat Region and Madhya Pradesh during night time.

Heavy rains to soak Southern regions

According to IMD, heavy rains may lash parts of South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe on Tuesday, May 30. The MeT Department suggests that the northern limit of the southwest monsoon continues to pass through Nancowry. Conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into more parts of the South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman-Nicobar Islands during the next 24 hours.

The temperature would be cooler in Southern states as heavy rains may soak isolated places over Kerala on May 30, South Interior Karnataka on May 30-31, and Coastal Karnataka on May 31. However, due to humid air and high temperatures, hot and uncomfortable weather may impact Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on May 30.