May departed attain salvation: Khandu on death of Gen Rawat

Itanagar, Dec 8 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday condoled the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other defence personnel in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

The country's first CDS was among the 13 people killed in the Indian Air Force helicopter crash near Coonoor apparently due to foggy weather conditions. He was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course.

"Extremely saddened by the heart wrenching news of sad demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat Ji, his wife Madam Madhulika Rawat Ji and 11 other defence personnel on board today's ill-fated chopper," Khandu tweeted.

"I join entire nation in mourning the loss of brave souls. May the departed attain sadgati (salvation)," Khandu added.

The lone survivor of the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh, is currently being treated at a military hospital in Wellington. The IAF has already ordered an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident. PTI UPL ACD ACD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)