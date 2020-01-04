Mayawati Urges Centre To Intervene Over Attack On Gurudwara Nankana Sahib In Pakistan

After the horrific attack on Pakistan's revered Gurudwara Nankana Sahib, BSP Supremo Mayawati tweeted to condemn the incident asking the Central government in India to interfere in the matter. In a complete failure of the Pakistani establishment, around 400 Muslims in Pakistan's Punjab attacked the revered Gurudwara Nankana Sahib and nearby residences of local Sikhs with stones. Reacting to this, Mayawati expressed her dismay in a tweet.

पाकिस्तान स्थित गुरुनानक देव जी के जन्मस्थान गुरुद्वारा श्री ननकाना साहिब पर शुक्रवार को उग्र भीड़ द्वारा किया गया हमला अति-निन्दनीय। अपना देश स्वाभाविक तौर पर इससे चिन्तित है। इस मामले में केन्द्र सरकार को जरूर दखल देना चाहिए ताकि भविष्य में ऐसी कोई अप्रिय व अशोभनीय घटना न हो। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 4, 2020

"The attack on the birthplace of Gurunanak Dev Ji, Gurudwara Sri Nankana Sahib, by a mob on Friday is extremely condemnable. Our country is naturally worried about this. The Central government must interfere in this matter so that such an unpleasant and indecent incident does not happen in the future," said Mayawati in her tweet.

Attack on Gurudwara Nankana Sahib

According to sources, the incident took place around 5 pm. Sources report that the protestors had proclaimed that they will soon change the name from Nankana Sahib to Ghulaman-e-Mustafa. Moreover, the mob allegedly claimed 'no Sikh will remain in Nankana'. Top sources say there has been a deliberate attempt by Pakistan to stoke fire in Nankana Sahib. Indian political leaders have appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter.

SAD condemns attack

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema on January 4, raised concern over the attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan's Punjab province saying that felony against the Sikh minority is a very serious matter. Shaming the attack, Cheema said:

"Such is the condition of Sikh minorities in Pakistan. First, they (Pakistan) abduct a Sikh girl, forcefully convert her religion, marry her and the same family attacks the holiest shrine of the community. This is highly condemnable," he told the reporter.

