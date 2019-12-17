Mayawati Says BSP Consider The Citizenship Act Divisive And Unconstitutional

The Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Tuesday called the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) unconstitutional and discriminatory to a section of society. Slamming the Central government Mayawati said that the government should not take revenge from Indian Muslims for the persecution of Hindus in Pakistan. She also mentioned that her party is against the Act will raise the issue in Uttar Pradesh's assembly.

Addressing the media Mayawati said, "The whole country is witnessing violent protests on CAA. This happens only when govt on its selfishness targets a community unconstitutionally and discriminates between them. Muslim society has been ignored in the newly enacted citizenship law and our party does not agree with it. We consider this Act as divisive and unconstitutional and thus voted against it in parliament. With the central government's move, it seems that if the central government wants to take revenge from the Muslims of India for the violence committed against Hindus in Pakistan, then the argument is not relevant at all."

"For example in the BJP itself, there are many senior Muslim leaders in the party who are married to Hindu girls and live together. The central government should not take revenge like this. It is unjust. In our county, Hindu-Muslims live together. The Centre should take revenge on Pakistan's Muslims, not Indian Muslims. If they do the former our party will support them," she added.

'Condemnable act'

Further speaking about the violence and protests Mayawati said, "Using this law to target a particular part of society is unjust. It is not right to do so in the guise of this law, as well as the people who are opposing them are being harassed by the police. It is condemnable that the police first attacked in Aligarh and then on Jamia's campus. The use of brute force by police and targeting students is concerning. The Central government is opposed throughout the country and thus SC took suo-motto of the case. We believe in the Supreme court and that it will uphold the trust of India. Violent incidents are happening all over the country, educational institutions are also hit because of it."

'Emergency like situation'

Lastly making an appeal to the Central government she said, "BSP's parliamentary party has also sought time to meet the President. Our party will also raise our voices in the UP assembly, against the Citizenship Amendment Act, & crimes against women. I demand the central government to take back this unconstitutional law, otherwise, it may lead to negative consequences in the future. They should not create an Emergency-like circumstances like Congress did earlier."

