Mayawati Calls Passage Of Farm Laws Repeal Bill A 'real Victory Of Democracy'

Both Houses of Parliament passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the Winter Session on November 29. On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the three farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting for over a year, will be repealed.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the BSP president started a thread where she asked the government to follow democratic norms, acknowledging that the Farm Laws Repeal Bill has given some relief to farmers.

Mayawati wrote in Hindi, "The repeal of the three contentious agriculture laws in both Houses of Parliament following a year-long intense agitation gave some relief to farmers and is a real victory for the country's democracy. This is a lesson for all governments to conduct themselves democratically, both in and out of the House."

In her second tweet, she questioned the Union government's silence over the other demands of the farmers. She continued, "But in order to overcome the various problems of the farmers of the country, the silence of the Center is still intact on the demand of ensuring legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) of crops. The positive initiative is also needed by the Center so that farmers can return to their homes happily."

The BSP president concluded by saying, "By starting serious talks with the agitating farmers again, the Central government should decide the right policy for concrete measures for the real upliftment of farming and farming families in the country so that the new green revolution will start everywhere in the country and the life of the farmers can be happy and prosperous."

The repeal of three farm laws passed in September last year had been one of the key demands of over 40 farmer unions protesting at various Delhi border points since 26 November 2020.

On November 21, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is an umbrella body of farmers unions leading the protests, had written to PM Modi to immediately resume talks on six demands put forth by the farmers. The demands included a legal guarantee for the procurement of crops at MSP.

