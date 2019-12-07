Mayawati On Unnao Rape Victims Death: 'Centre Must Make Stricter Laws And Generate Fear'

After the Unnao rape victim's death on Friday, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday said that Uttar Pradesh's government and the Central government should make stricter laws in order to stop crime against women. The BSP chief also said that she will meet Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel later today to discuss cases of crime against women in the state.

Addressing the media Mayawati said, "The UP Governor is a woman, she can understand the pain of other women, UP govt doesn't look very concerned. I'd like to request her to fulfill her constitutional obligations to stop these incidents of crimes against women and take time-bound action if the state government is failing to do so. The UP government has today announced that they will take up this case in fast track court but this could have been done earlier and the government must have also kept in mind that if the accused are out on bail they can do anything wrong. The rape survivor should have been provided proper security by the government. All this could have been avoided if the government would have paid attention to the case earlier, I surely appreciate their effort to take this case up in fast track court but a situation like this can be avoided in earlier stages itself."

READ | Unnao Police Arrest A Man For Attempting Sexual Assault On 3-yr Old; Minor Raped In Kerala

Further speaking about the rising crime against women she said, "Nowadays crime against women is growing so fast. Even when the Centre has brought out different laws to stop the crime, the accused are now raping the victims and killing them in order to get away with the crime. Keeping all this in mind the centre and the state government should make a strict law against such crime. The government should set up a shorter time period to solve such cases instead we can see cases still in court for years. Every state in the country be it Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan, women are not safe in these states. These incidents are happening because there is no fear of law in people and the government should make stricter laws to overcome this. We should have an end to such incidents and crime and until the Central government does not take a firm step no change will happen."

READ | SHOCKING: Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi Evades Questions On 5-year Old Raped In Darbhanga

Unnao rape survivor passes away

The Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday died due to cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on December 6. While the victim was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital after she suffered 90% burn injuries, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. She had a cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 11:40 PM after her condition deteriorated at 8:30 PM. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered fast-tracking of the case.

READ | Parents Of Nirbhaya Petition President; Demand The Mercy Plea Of Convict To Be Rejected

What is the Unnao survivor attack incident?

The 23-year old rape survivor was set ablaze when she was visiting her lawyer in Rae Bareli on Thursday at 4:15 AM. The rape survivor had filed a complaint against two accused in March for spurning her after promising to marry her and then raping her along with his friend in December 2018. Naming the accused as Shivam Trivedi, his father - Ram Kishore Trivedi, Shubham Trivedi, his father- Harishankar Trivedi and their neighbour Umesh Bajpayee, Unnao IG revealed that of the five men who had allegedly tried to burn the victim, four had been found at their homes itself and one other had been nabbed while trying to escape. One of the attackers was the accused in the rape case who had had been given bail on November 30. A local court in Unnao has sent all five accused to the district jail for 14-day judicial custody on Friday.

READ | Amid Unnao Uproar, Yogi Adityanath Assures The Case To Be Taken To A Fast-track Court