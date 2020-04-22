Mayawati Urges Centre To Arrange Migrant Workers' Transportation Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Bahujan Samaj Party Supremo Mayawati has appealed to the Central Government to make arrangements of travel for the migrant laborers and daily wage earners to their respective native states. Taking to Twitter, Mayawati stated that lakhs of migrants are finding it difficult to source even a single meal owing to lockdown and unemployment hence the government should consider arranging special trains and busses for them like it was done by the Uttar Pradesh government for its students stuck in Kota, Rajasthan.

"In Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana and other states, lakhs of poor and laborer migrants are facing unemployment and starvation due to the nationwide lockdown caused by Corona outbreak. They are not getting even a single meal properly and they want to return to their homes," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

"In such a situation, the Central Government is requested to consider this demand sympathetically while following the lockdown protocol and arrange to send the migrants to their homes by special trains and buses, etc, as was done to send students from Kota," she continued in the following tweet.

1.कोरोना प्रकोप के कारण लगे देशव्यापी लाॅकडाउन से सर्वाधिक महाराष्ट्र, दिल्ली, हरियाणा तथा अन्य और राज्यों में भी लाखों गरीब व मजदूर प्रवासी लोग बेरोजगारी व भुखमरी की मार झेल रहे हैं। उन्हें एक वक्त का भोजन भी सही से नहीं मिल रहा है तथा वे हर हाल में अपने घर वापस लौटना चाहते हैं। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 22, 2020

2. ऐसे में केन्द्र सरकार से आग्रह है कि वह उनकी इस मांँग पर सहानुभूतिपूर्वक विचार करके तथा लाॅकडाउन के नियमों का भी सही से पालन करते हुए उन्हें विशेष ट्रेनों व बसों आदि से उनके घरों तक भेजने की व्यवस्था कराये जैसाकि कोटा से छात्रों को भेजने हेतु किया गया है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 22, 2020

