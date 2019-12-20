'BSP Supports Protests Against CAA And NRC, But We Oppose Violence & Arson': Mayawati

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati addressed the media on Friday and said that they don’t support violent protest and arson. She further added that her party, BSP still condemns Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens. Mayawati urged her party members to avoid hitting the streets amid the 'emergency-like situation' as many places in UP have Section 144 imposed. However, through the press conference, she conveyed to her party members that they can always pen down their concerns and submit it to the Chief Minister of UP, Yogi Adityanath.

Mayawati on CAA

Talking about the ongoing violence in UP over CAA and NRC Mayawati said, “BSP is in full support of the protests against the CAA and NRC. We opposed it from the very beginning. But we never support violence and arson in protests. We still oppose CAA and NRC. Our opposition is different than others."

"Our Parliamentary delegation met with the President, released press notes etc. We do protest but peacefully and we don’t believe in vandalism. I appeal to all the people in our party to avoid taking to the streets in this 'emergency-like situation'. They should pen down their concern and give it to the CM or the Governor of the state. It will be appropriate considering the present situation," she added.

Lucknow protests turn violent

Amid rampant protests, Lucknow police used tear gas and batons on anti-CAA protestors when vehicles parked outside a police post were set ablaze and stone-pelting occurred, according to PTI. About 20 people have been taken into custody, said police officials. Clashes have also been reported from Hussainabad, Daliganj, and Teele Wali Masjid and the Chhota Imambara. A state transport bus too was set ablaze in Sambhal, while a media OB van was set ablaze in Hazratganj.

Delhi protests

Meanwhile in Delhi, where buses were burnt and Jamia Millia students were attacked by police, is currently experiencing internet shut down in several places. Moreover, section 144 has been imposed in North-East district, Red Fort, and some parts of New Delhi, where protests were happening against the amended Citizenship Act. Several leaders like Yogendra Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and others were detained by the Delhi police.

