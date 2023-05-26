Last Updated:

Mayawati Not The Only One To Break With Oppn Line On New Parliament Inauguration

Mayawati has decided to support the new Parliament's inauguration. The move has political consequences because she is a key figure in a potential united Oppn.

Abhishek Raval

Amid the boycott from a certain section of the opposition to attend the new parliament building inauguration event, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati backed the government’s decision for prime minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the new parliament building. She, thus, joined the part of the opposition which has agreed to take part in the new Parliament inauguration celebration on May 28. The other parties that will partake in the event include - BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-Ram Vilas), Republican Party of India (RPI). 

BSP

Mayawati ‘welcomed’ the government’s decision of PM Modi to inaugurate the new parliament and said, “Boycott is unfair for not inaugurating the new Parliament by President Droupadi Murmu. The government has made it, so it has the right to inaugurate it. It is also unfair to link this with tribal women's respect. He should have thought of this while fielding a candidate against her instead of electing her unopposed.”

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)

Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena supporting the government’s move said, “It is a matter of pride that the New Parliament Building will be inaugurated on Veer Savarkarji’s birth anniversary. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Eknath Shinde will represent the people of Maharashtra on 28th May 2023 in New Delhi for the inauguration of the New Parliament building. He will also pay tribute to Veer Savarkar ji on his birth anniversary,” however the party in a statement also expressed displeasure over the partisan approach of a section of the opposition by not attending the event on May 28, “The Shiv Sena regrets and expresses deep disappointment over the partisan behavior of opposition parties in boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on 28th May 2023. We urge all political parties of Maharashtra to keep their political differences aside and join this national celebration.”

Shiromani Akali Dal

Expressing disappointment with parties who have decided to skip the inauguration of the new Parliament, the Shiromani Akali Dal said, "The inauguration of the new Parliament building is a matter of pride for the country, so we have decided that the SAD party will attend the inauguration ceremony on 28th May. We do not agree with the issues raised by opposition parties," said SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema as quoted by ANI. 

TDP

The Telugu Desam party (TDP) which snapped ties with the BJP-led National Democratic  Alliance (NDA) in 2018 also issued a statement the party will send its representatives at the May 28 grand function, “TDP will attend the new Parliament building inauguration. MPs from the TDP will attend the event,” said a party statement shared with PTI. Moreover, Andhra Pradesh CM and YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy tweeted and said “in true spirit of democracy” YSRCP will take part in the event. 

BJD

Sasmit Patra, BJD’s national spokesperson, emphasising on the need to safeguard the authority and stature of constitutional institutions, said, “BJD believes that these constitutional institutions should be above any issue which may affect their sanctity and honour. Such issues can always be debated later in the august house. Hence, the BJD shall be a part of this momentous occasion.”

