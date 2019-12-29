The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Mayawati Slams Congress On It Foundation Day, Says It Should Do More Of Self-introspection

General News

BSP supremo Mayawati slammed the Congress party on their 134th foundation day stating that it would be better for them to indulge in some self-introspection

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati slammed the Congress party on their 135th foundation day stating that it would be better for the Congress party to indulge in some self-introspection on the occasion instead of worrying about others. The Congress on its 135th foundation day on Saturday said that India has always come first for them throughout the years and sacrifice for the nation stands above all else for the party. Following up to this the Congress took out flag marches carrying the message of 'Save Constitution - Save India' across all capital cities of the country. 

Read: Congress Foundation Day rally: Party leaders clash over seniority in Madhya Pradesh

Read: Cong marks 135th foundation day, says it is always 'India first' for party

"Today Congress is celebrating its foundation day as 'Bharat Bachao, Samvidhan Bachao'. It would have been better if the party had gone for self-introspection instead of worrying about others," Mayawati tweeted stating that Congress was doing "drama".

"Why did the Congress not remember 'Bharat Bachao, Samvidhan Bachao' when it was in power and was ignoring the public interest in which Dalits, backward classes, and Muslims were not getting their constitutional rights due to which BJP remains in power today? Only then the need was felt to form the BSP," read her tweet.

Read: Ashok Chavan leads flag march on Congress's 134th Foundation Day in Mumbai

Read: Congress workers hold "Bharat Bachao, Samvidhan Bachao" rally in Patna

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM TARGETS ARMY CHIEF
PRIYANKA GANDHI: WE ARE NOT AFRAID
ISHANT ON KOHLI & DHONI AS CAPTAINS
GANGULY HAILS VIRENDER SEHWAG
YOGI ADITYANATH SLAMS UP STUDENTS
VETERAN PACER SIDDLE BIDS FAREWELL