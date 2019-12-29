Mayawati Slams Congress On It Foundation Day, Says It Should Do More Of Self-introspection

BSP supremo Mayawati slammed the Congress party on their 135th foundation day stating that it would be better for the Congress party to indulge in some self-introspection on the occasion instead of worrying about others. The Congress on its 135th foundation day on Saturday said that India has always come first for them throughout the years and sacrifice for the nation stands above all else for the party. Following up to this the Congress took out flag marches carrying the message of 'Save Constitution - Save India' across all capital cities of the country.

1. कांग्रेस आज अपनी पार्टी के स्थापना दिवस को ’भारत बचाओ, संविधान बचाओ’ के रूप में मना रही है। इस मौके पर दूसरों पर चिन्ता व्यक्त करने के बजाए कांग्रेस स्वयं अपनी स्थिति पर आत्म-चिन्तन करती है, तो यह बेहतर होता, जिससे निकलने के लिए उसे अब किस्म-किस्म की नाटकबाजी करनी पड़ रही है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 28, 2019

"Today Congress is celebrating its foundation day as 'Bharat Bachao, Samvidhan Bachao'. It would have been better if the party had gone for self-introspection instead of worrying about others," Mayawati tweeted stating that Congress was doing "drama".

2. ’भारत बचाओ, संविधान बचाओ’ की याद कांग्रेस को तब क्यों नहीं आयी जब वह सत्ता में रहकर जनहित की घोर अनदेखी कर रही थी जिसमें दलितों, पिछड़ों व मुस्लिमों को भी उनका संवैधानिक हक नहीं मिल पा रहा था जिसके कारण ही आज बीजेपी सत्ता में बनी हुई है, तभी फिर BSP को भी बनाने की जरूरत पड़ी। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 28, 2019

"Why did the Congress not remember 'Bharat Bachao, Samvidhan Bachao' when it was in power and was ignoring the public interest in which Dalits, backward classes, and Muslims were not getting their constitutional rights due to which BJP remains in power today? Only then the need was felt to form the BSP," read her tweet.

