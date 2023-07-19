Mayawati Turns Back On Congress, Brands 'I.N.D.I.A' As Casteist Forces Ahead Of 2024 Polls

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has launched a scathing attack on Congress and its rechristening of UPA as "I.N.D.I.A". On Tuesday, Congress along with his other allies rebranded the UPA alliance as Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or 'I.N.D.I.A'.

Mayawati, who was not invited to the recent Bengaluru meeting of Opposition parties, addressed the media to express her discontent with the political landscape. She lambasted the Congress party, accusing it of being casteist and capitalist and forming alliances with similar parties to seize power. "Congress party is forging an alliance with like-minded casteist and capitalist parties and is dreaming to come into power."

Her criticism extended to the NDA as well, as she asserted, "There is no difference between BJP and Congress. Both these alliances - NDA and the renamed UPA - are claiming to come to power." The BSP supremo further accused both alliances of making hollow promises and implementing policies that are detrimental to the interests of the poor, Dalits, and Muslims.

Mayawati not invited to Oppn meet nor to NDA's conclave

Mayawati is a well-known Dalit leader in Uttar Pradesh and has served as the Chief Minister of the state four times. Recently, she has been critical of the Congress-led front. Earlier, while expressing her concerns before the Patna meeting of Opposition parties, Mayawati had questioned the seriousness and dedication of the opposition parties towards their objective of winning eighty Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, which are considered crucial for electoral success. She emphasised the need for the right priorities and effective preparations to bring about the necessary change in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Mayawati: A popular Dalit leader

It is worth noting that Mayawati had previously aligned with both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party, the latter being a member of the newly rebranded Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A). In 1995, she briefly served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in a coalition government with the BJP. At that time, she became the youngest Chief Minister in the history of the state and the first female Dalit CM in India. However, her subsequent terms in office were short-lived, with her second term which started in March 1997 and ending in September 1997, and her third term lasting less than four months in 2002.

2007-12: The golden era of BSP and Mayawati

The golden era of BSP and Mayawati begin in 2007, when Mayawati assumed office as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the fourth time on 13 May 2007, after her party secured an absolute majority. The 2009 general elections witnessed BSP obtaining an impressive 27.42% of the votes, the highest for any party in the state. The party also secured the third position in terms of national polling percentage, with a 6.17% vote share.

The Downfall, alliance with SP and a solo run

The 2012 UP Assembly elections marked a decline in BSP's fortunes as it secured only 80 seats compared to the 206 seats it won in 2007. The party's performance further plummeted in the 2014 general elections, where it contested 503 seats but failed to win any. The 2017 state assembly election brought another blow, with BSP managing to secure only 19 seats.

The setbacks in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and 2017 state assembly polls led Mayawati to form an alliance with her rival, the Samajwadi Party. Both parties contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together. The alliance brought some relief for Mayawati as her party won 10 seats, but the Samajwadi Party's vote share declined, leading to the dissolution of the "Bua-Bhatija" alliance soon after the election results.

Following the relatively better performance in the 2019 polls, Mayawati decided to go solo in the 2022 state assembly election. However, the results turned out to be a nightmare for her as the BSP could manage to win only one seat.

With Akhilesh Yadav in the Congress-led Opposition, it is unlikely that the BSP chief will join the bloc. Though the BJP has not extended an invitation to Mayawati for its conclave in Delhi, the possibility of her joining the saffron party-led alliance cannot be ruled out entirely, considering her past alliance with the BJP and the principle of probability, where nothing can be considered as zero certainty.