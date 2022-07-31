Mayiladuthurai ICAMA Sathik Case: NIA Seizes Digital Devices & Docs During Raid In Kerala

In a breaking development in the ICAMA Sathik case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has now conducted raids in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Sunday July 31.

During the raids, the investigation agency found and seized digital devices and incriminating documents.

According to the NIA, the case relates to the arrest of Sathik Batcha alias ICAMA Sathik, who was stopped on February 21, 2022, together with four other suspects, as they were travelling in a black SUV in Nidur, Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu. They attempted to drive the police party over with the abovementioned car after being stopped by a police team tasked to secure the accused in Mayiladuthurai police station.

The case was initially registered on February 21, 2022 and re-registered by NIA on April 30 under Sections 148, 506 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 13, 38, 39 of UA(P) Act, 1967 and Section 28 of Arms Act, 1959.

NIA had raided nine places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the Mayiladuthurai ICAMA Sadiq case in June.

On June 9, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had conducted searches at nine locations in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the Mayiladuthurai ICAMA Sadiq case. The agency carried out searches in Chennai and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu and in the Karaikal district of Puducherry.

During that raid last month, the NIA claimed to have seized 16 digital devices, six blunt weapons and metal rods, two nunchakus and several incriminating documents as well as handwritten notes during searches.

Md Sathik Batcha alias ICAMA Sadiq, a resident of Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu, who along with four other accused persons, was also alleged to have hatched a conspiracy for threatening the general public and police officials along with attempting to murder the police personnel during vehicle checking on February 21 this year.

“The accused persons were also involved in inciting hatred for the secession of a part of India and had intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India by forming outfits like “Khilafah Party of India”, “Khilafah Front of India”, “Intellectual Students of India (ISI)” and associating themselves with the proscribed terrorist organisations’ ISIS/Daesh and Al Qaeda,” the NIA had said in a statement.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI