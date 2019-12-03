Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Offers Job To Kerala Mother Who Gave Up Her Children For Adoption

On Tuesday, December 3, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor, K Sreekumar spoke about the case where a destitute mother had to give up the custody of four out of six of her children saying he reached out to her and offered her a job at Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. The mother of six who was also working as a daily wage labourer recently handed over four of her children to the care of Kerala State Council for Child Welfare due to poverty. She said she had to take this extreme measure because she was unable to provide for them and feed them. She also alleged that her alcoholic husband would constantly abuse them and all of this fueled her to give up her children to the State Council for Child Welfare in an attempt to ensure a better future for them.

Kerala:A woman handed over 4 of her 6 children to the care of Kerala State Council for Child Welfare due to poverty & alleged abuse by husband, in Thiruvananthapuram. Mayor K Sreekumar says,'Mother has been offered a job by Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/EfjApApsDL — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2019

Opposition Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala had also recently visited the house and demanded that the issue be resolved soon. "It's a disgrace to the State that the child had to eat mud due to poverty. The government must take necessary action", Mayor K Sreekumar said that the authorities are trying their best to give them a good accommodation.

"We're checking if there are any vacant flats of the Corporation&based on availability, the family will be provided accommodation. We will ensure that all children get a proper education. We'll include 13 other families in LIFE housing project."

K Sreekumar who was recently appointed as the new mayor hails from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and has been elected the 45th Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram garnering a total of 42 votes in the election held in November. He had emerged victorious defeating National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate M.R. Gopan (35 votes) after two rounds of voting.

