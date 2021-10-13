Mayor orders suspension of sanitary guide over shortcomings: EDMC

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal has ordered the suspension of a sanitary guide in Raghuwarpura ward allegedly over shortcomings in sanitation work, the area's civic body said on Tuesday.

The mayor, after inspection of the ward, also directed the authorities to issue a warning letter to a sanitary inspector of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Any lapse in performing duties will not be tolerated, the mayor said.

Aggarwal also raised awareness among the people during his inspection visit.

Meanwhile, the EDMC, in association with the US Environmental Protection Agency as a part of its Global Methane Initiative (GMI), along with TERI, organised a training-cum-awareness programme on waste management for bulk waste generators at the corporation's headquarters on Tuesday.

Also, Commissioner of North Delhi Municipal Corporation Sanjay Goel on Tuesday directed officials to make extra efforts to ensure sanitation and cleanliness in view of the festive season. PTI KND IJT

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)